Pavitra Rishta turns 12: Ankita Lokhande credits Sushant Singh Rajput for teaching her acting

Ankita Lokhande takes a trip down the memory lane as she remembers fond memories of Pavitra Rishta. She even did a live session with her fans on Instagram.
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: June 2, 2021 12:29 pm
Pavitra Rishta,Ankita Lokhande Pavitra Rishta turns 12: Ankita Lokhande credits Sushant Singh Rajput for teaching her acting
Television has given us some iconic shows that are still fresh in the audiences' minds. Right from Neem Ka Ped to Malgudi days, they all have a special place in our hearts. Similarly the romantic drama Pavitra Rishta also got immense love from the audiences. The show aired for six years on television and till date is loved by fans. And today when it has clocked 12 years, the actors are recalling all old and golden memories from the show.  

Ankita Lokhande has always believed that this show gave her career a boost. She became an overnight star with it. She was paired opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. Marking the occasion, the actress had also shared an Instagram post with fans, saying that the show made her who she is today. However, she also went live on her Instagram handle and answered many questions asked by the fans. She also gave credit to the late actor and said that it was he who taught her acting. “Sushant taught me acting. I was not an actor. He was the one who taught me what is acting. He is a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him,” she said during the live interaction with fans. 

Dressed in white ethnic attire, she thanked Ekta Kapoor for giving her Archana's role that the audience loved. Going ahead, she also thanked all her fans for supporting her in the show and making it successful. She also cut the cake sent by the fans.

