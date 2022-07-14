Pavvitra Punia drops hilarious pic as she teases Eijaz Khan; Actor has the perfect reply

Pavvitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are among the most popular Bigg Boss couples. The duo fell in love inside Bigg Boss 14 house and their relationship has only gone uphill from there. The duo is loved by the fans and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actors are active on social media and often share glimpses of their happy moments. The duo also loves to offer glimpses of their hilarious aspects. In the recent post shared by the actress, she is seen on the beachside with Eijaz.

In the post shared by Pavvitra, she is seen lying down on and Eijaz is seen standing at a distance. The picture is taken from an angle that it appears as if he is walking on her chest. Pavvitra shared in the captions, that it is the literal meaning of the proverb, sitting on the chest. She added, “Tumhe to mai sar pe baithakar rakhu baby.”

See the post here-

Eijaz Khan has the perfect reply for her, “ho gaya hospital se. leaving in a bit. aaja shoot se . ab chaati par hi baithoonga ek maheene tak. ab #rolereversal.”

For the unversed, Eijaz has been hospitalised due to his poor health condition. Few days back, the actor took to his social media handle and dropped a picture of his hand on his Instagram story. As per the picture, Eijaz is seen resting on the hospital bed and several syringes have been attached to his hand. Sharing this photo, the actor mentioned in scientific terms that he has been diagnosed with Typhoid. Eijaz also wrote, "am awesome. don't call".

Eijaz Khan was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, but had to leave midway due to prior work commitments.

Also read- Pavitra Punia on marriage plans with Eijaz Khan: Our wedding will be very instant as we have such packed lives