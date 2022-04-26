Pavvitra Punia to play a witch in a new show titled Naagmani; Details inside

Actress Pavvitra Punia is often seen experimenting with various roles in her career. She has been a part of fictional dramas like Naagin, Balveer Returns and Aladin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Pavvitra was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she met Eijaz Khan, and the two fell in love with each other. And since then, the duo has been quite vocal about their relationship and the kind of bond they share. The couple often shares pictures and videos of their trips on social media.

Now as per ETimes, Pavvitra is all set to play another fictional character in a new show titled Naagmani. Apart from Pavvitra, Naagmani will feature Aditya Redij and Aleya Ghosh as the lead couple. In the show, Aleya will play the naagin, whereas Pavvitra will be seen as a witch. Naagmani is produced by Ved Raj. Talking about the status of Pavvitra and Eijaz's relationship, the couple is going strong and setting major couple goals. A few days ago, in an interview with Pinkvilla, both opened up on many topics including their age gap and religion.

When asked about the negative comments they receive on their relationship, Eijaz said, “We do, we are normal. We discuss everything. There have been fingers pointed at us because of me being 46 and she is almost 14 years younger to me. Sometimes valid fingers, sometimes it’s none of their business. And if they made it their business and they are speaking from space of care, I could have acknowledged that but most of the time it is nobody’s business. We will figure it out. When it comes to religion people come on our Instagram and leave a comment. Sometimes we do feel bad. But I think that those insults or stupidity is like someone is giving me something and it should not affect me if I am not taking it."

Pavvitra also shared her opinion on this. She said, “In this situation for me it is a win-win situation. I have got really mature man and 14 years elder to me and peaceful. He knows way better and age is not at all issue for us.”

