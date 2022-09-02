Pavvitra Punia, Shefali Jariwala and Vindu Singh remember Sidharth Shukla, pen note on his death anniversary

Sidharth Shukla (40) succumbed to a cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021. It's been a year since we lost this gem and fans and friends still mourn his untimely death. Sidharth Shukla (40) succumbed to a cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021. The news of his death broke several hearts and created an atmosphere of shock and sadness around. His family, along with Shehnaaz Gill were left in a torn state and the visuals from the crematorium broke many hearts. His fans too cried inconsolably outside the crematorium.

Today, on Sidharth's first death anniversary many celebs are remembering the late actor and have taken to their social media handles to express their grief. Pavvitra Punia dropped Siddharth's picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "It’s been 1 year since you have been gone tsunami Shukla. But you still here, somewhere among us. Om Shanti श्रधांजलि".

Shefali Jariwala also shared Siddharth's picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Thinking of you today mere dost".

Vindu Dara Singh also shared a small clip on his Instagram handle with Shehnaaz Gill's song 'Tu Yaheen Hai'. In the caption, Vindu wrote, "The dead never truly die, they just change form, and for us #sidharthshuklaliveson in #sidhearts forever !"

Sidharth Shukla was a popular name in the telly industry, he worked in shows like Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, and many others. He has also taken part in the reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and was the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth Shukla may not be among us but his fans always keep posting his old quotes, photos, and videos from Bigg Boss 13 and talk about his bond with Shehnaaz Gill, his mother, his fans, and more. #SidharthShukla #Sidnaaz is always trending on social media platforms remembering this super talented star.

