Pawandeep Rajan wins Indian Idol 12: Fans pour in congratulatory messages, wish him luck for ‘bright future’

Indian Idol is the Indian version of the Pop Idol format that has been running on Sony Entertainment Television since 2004. The singing reality show kick-started its season 12 with 12 contestants who were pitted against each other to lift the coveted title. Now, after eight months, the show finally has a winner. Contestant Pawandeep Rajan lifted the victory trophy in the Grand Finale episode that was held on Sunday, August 15. Ever since Pawandeep Rajan emerged victorious, Twitter has been abuzz with congratulatory messages flowing in his way. Fans from all across the country have take to social media to express their happiness.

A user said, “Now the wait for #IndianIdol12 winner is over ! After a 12 hrs indianidol announces the name of #season12 winner is #PawandeepRajan .... congratulations pawandeep for your bright future”. Another wrote “Congratulations #PawandeepRajan on winning the #IndianIdol12 title, well deserved. Wishing the best of luck to all participants.” A fan also added, “Congratulations #PawandeepRajan for winning #IndianIdol12 n congratulations u too #Arunitakanjilal for 2nt position. Both r good singer n verry well deserving.”

Take a look at the Twitter reactions below:

#PawandeepRajan is the winner of Indian idol 12. And I am shocked — kashif Shaikh (@kaaashifin) August 15, 2021

Now the wait for #IndianIdol12 winner is over ! After a 12 hrs indianidol

announces the name of #season12 winner is #PawandeepRajan .... congratulations pawandeep for your bright future pic.twitter.com/6A4bIuB5Qn — Shubham_rai (@Shubham_rai_01) August 15, 2021

Congratulations #PawandeepRajan on winning the #IndianIdol12 title, well deserved. Wishing the best of luck to all participants. https: pic.twitter.com/fHwKSuZCop — Saddam Husain (@mdsaddam6239) August 15, 2021

I watched the entire season of #IndianIdol12 only because of him. Congratulations my favourite #PawandeepRajan . Wishing you more success and blessings. You have a long way to gopic.twitter.com/epFqS7zhaQ — _••_ (@KritikaDey3) August 15, 2021

Congratulations #PawandeepRajan for winning #IndianIdol12 n congratulations u too #Arunitakanjilal for 2nt position

Both r good singer n verry well deserving #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/tm2lHCQ0iY — Arbind Kr Das (@RvAbhinay) August 15, 2021

The other finalists of the singing reality show included Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayali Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya. Along with the winner title, Pawandeep Rajan won a cash prize of a whopping Rs 25 lakh and a brand new luxurious car. Meanwhile, contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were announced the first and second runner up respectively.

Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya headed the judging panel of the singing reality TV show. The last season of the Indian Idol was won by Sunny Hindustani who hails from Bhatinda, Punjab. Post winning the title, Sunny has worked with several prominent music composers including Himesh Reshammiya and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The musician had also crooned Jugnu for starrer Panga.

