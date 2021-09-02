Payal Ghosh on Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise: You can’t fight destiny

Thursday morning brought in the tragic and unfortunate news of actor Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death. Sidharth’s legions of fans and the television and film fraternity are left with a painful void after the devastating incident. Sidharth, who was just 40, was pronounced no more this morning when he was brought to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital. Actress Payal Ghosh reacted to Sidharth’s passing with a heavy heart. She shared that she could not believe the news and that her body feels paralyzed.

Payal was speaking on the red carpet of an event. She said that the tragic news of Sidharth Shukla’s death has left her feeling paralyzed. She said, "I got to know when I was coming here. I am unable to talk about it. It feels like my body is paralysed. I wasn't able to believe that something like this can happen. He was just 40 and such a health freak. It just makes you feel that you can't fight destiny. If it's written there, then no matter what you do, you can't fight it."

Payal also talked about how the actor’s life was just starting to change post his Bigg Boss 13 win, "He was a very sweet boy. After 'Bigg Boss' he had started getting fame, his life was changing and then suddenly this happened," she stated.

The actress went on to reveal that Sidharth and she met a month ago. She said that they both had the same hairstylist and that they used to crack a lot of jokes together. She further added that she has known Sidharth for four to five years now.

Earlier today, Payal also took to Instagram to express her shock and disbelief. Sharing a picture of Sidharth, she wrote a caption that read, “Unbelievable , Shocking... Life is so so unpredictable.. Just met Siddharth few days back @shibanisalon , shared a laugh, jokes, who knew it was the last time we met. Still not able to come out from the state of shock. He was such a humble, light hearted and a good human being.RIP #sidharthshukla”

Sidharth Shukla reportedly breathed his last on 2 September after experiencing chest pain and uneasiness. According to a report published in India Today, the Balika Vadhu actor's mortal remains will be handed over to the family on Friday and his funeral will then later be held in the city.

