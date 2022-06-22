Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh drop a teaser video of their wedding invitation; Watch

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi are a popular couple in the TV industry and the duo has been dating for 12 years. Now, the lovebirds have finally decided to tie the knot on July 9. Sangram Singh announced on his social media page that the duo is getting married in July this year. The dates have been set and preparations for the wedding have already begun. They also shared pictures from their pre-wedding photoshoot and look extremely happy as they bloom with joy ahead of their wedding.

Earlier, the couple was searching for the venue for their destination wedding, and now they have finalised Agra for their big day. Now as the D-day is approaching the wedding invitees have been rolled out. Payal also shared a glimpse of it with her fans. Today, Payal Rohatgi took to her Instagram handle and shared a small teaser of her wedding invitation to Sangram Singh. Sharing it, Payal wrote, "We will be humbled with your blessings". Fans showered their blessings on the couple as they are all set to tie the knot.

Talking about their wedding venue, Sangram shared with Etimes, “We were planning to host our wedding in Rajasthan or Payal’s hometown, Ahmedabad. However, we have locked Agra as the venue. It’s convenient for everyone, including my family in my hometown, Rohtak (Haryana). They will take around four hours to reach the destination.”

Talking about marriage plans, Payal said that there was a time when their families had given up on them, but they realised that their parents are old and they have to do things to make them happy. Payal revealed that Sangram’s mother’s dream is to see him married. Sangram also added that he thought this was the right time as his mother has been waiting for this day for years. While the marriage will be an intimate ceremony, the couple plans to host a reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai.

