Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh to get married in Agra on July 9

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi have been dating for 12 years, and the couple finally decided to tie the knot. Sangram Singh announced on his social media page that the duo is getting married in July this year. While Sangram Singh wanted to exchange nuptial vows on his birthday on July 21, due to some reasons it was not possible. As per the latest update by ETimes, the couple that was searching for the venue for their destination wedding, has finalised Agra for their big day.

Sangram shared, “We were planning to host our wedding in Rajasthan or Payal’s hometown, Ahmedabad. However, we have locked Agra as the venue. It’s convenient for everyone, including my family in my hometown, Rohtak (Haryana). They will take around four hours to reach the destination.”

Taking a walk down memory lane about first meet with Payal, the wrestler-actor says, “I was returning from a kushti and Payal from a shoot in Agra. Her car broke down on a highway near the city. We stopped our car and gave her a lift. I still remember that I was covered in mitti because of the fight and Payal said, ‘ Gaadi toh badi saaf hai’ and I replied, ‘ Aaj toh aur dinon se tab bhi zyada saaf hai’ (laughs!). We exchanged phone numbers but never called each other. It was only towards the end of the reality show, Survivor India (2012), that we got talking. And now, we are going to be man and wife.”

Sangram shared that he hopes to tie the knot at a temple in Agra. While the marriage will be an intimate ceremony, the couple plans to host a reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai.



Also read- Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh to tie the knot on THIS date after being engaged for 12 years