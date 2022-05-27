Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh to tie the knot on THIS date after being engaged for 12 years

Reality television personality and actress Payal Rohatgi has been in a relationship with wrestler Sangram Singh for the past 12 years. They met on the reality show, 'Survivor India' and cupid struck between the two. Ever since they have been stronger together and even exchanged rings. However, they did not get married due to some unforeseen circumstances, and now, finally, after 12 years, Payal and Sangram are getting married on July 9.

While speaking to ETimes TV, Sangram Singh confirmed that he and Payal have locked July 9 to be their wedding date. The couple is planning to have a destination wedding. Sharing more about it, Sangram said, "I am both excited and nervous. We have been together for so long. Shaadi ek important aspect hai hamaari life ka and we hope to stay happy and blessed as we embark on a new journey together. Payal and I will get married on July 9. My mother and sister helped us finalise the date. We are currently in the process of zeroing in on the venue. We will have a destination wedding, which will be a low-key affair, either in Ahmedabad or Udaipur."

Talking about the delay in their marriage, Sangram said that their marriage had to be cancelled twice. "The plan had to be suspended twice because we suffered the loss of our dear ones. I always knew that I wouldn’t get a partner like Payal and it was only a matter of time before we got married. Neither Payal nor her family has ever forced me to take the plunge. Par ab hamaare parents old ho gaye hain aur hamein itne saal saath mein ho gaye hain aur phir karni hai toh karni hai," said the wrestler.

In today's times where relationships have become fickle, Sangram was asked the mantra to his long-lasting bond with Payal. He chuckled and told the entertainment portal that Payal and he are like chalk and cheese but the glue between them is "understanding." He said that they have their share of fights too but reconcile very easily. Sangram also joked that his English has been approved now and he even fights with her in that language now.

