Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh at their wedding to follow all traditions & rituals in presence of their families

A popular couple in the telly industry, Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi are all set to tie the knot on 9th July. The couple has been dating for many years, and now they have decided to have a proper traditional wedding in the presence of their loved ones. The dates have been set and preparations for the wedding have already begun. The couple is presently searching for a venue for the marriage in the NCR region. The couple Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi recently talked about their sudden wedding plans and venue during an interview with Etimes.

Sangram Singh shared, “We wanted to do a destination wedding in Rajasthan or Uttarakhand, but then we thought that it would be very difficult for our parents, who are very old now, to travel so much for the wedding. So, we thought that NCR would be the most convenient location for our families.” He added that they have travelled across NCR for two days looking at different venues and really liked a few, and will finalise it in a day or two. If by any remote chance, things don’t work out in NCR in the next few days, then they will have the wedding in Ahmedabad, where Payal’s family is based. He also delved that there will be a small celebration at his village in Haryana as people there have been waiting for his marriage.

Talking about weddings, Payal shared, “We are certain that the wedding will just be attended by our families and a few very close friends. We are planning to host a reception in Delhi and Mumbai a few days later for our friends. Sangram initially wanted to have a court marriage or a temple wedding and surprise our families, but I wanted a traditional wedding with all the reeti- rivaaz in the presence of our families.” She shared that every woman wants to make her wedding day special and memorable in every way possible, and look her best. She wants all traditions and rituals to be followed and wishes to look pretty as it’s going to be a life-long memory.

She further added that she wishes to wear a lovely red outfit as I love bright colours and red is perfect for me. It will be a three-day celebration, and the wedding rituals will take place during the day on July 9.

Talking about marriage plans, Payal said that there was a time when their families had given up on them, but they realised that their parents are old and they have to do things to make them happy. Payal revealed that Sangram’s mother’s dream is to see him married. Sangram also added that he thought this was the right time as his mother has been waiting for this day for years.

Also read- Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh to tie the knot on THIS date after being engaged for 12 years