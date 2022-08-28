Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh Wedding Reception: Karan Mehra, Raj Anadkat and more attend the grand celebration

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are among the most popular couples in the telly industry. The two are on cloud nine since they have become husband and wife after exchanging wedding vows on July 9. The duo looked extremely excited as they finally took the plunge after being engaged for the past 12 years. Their wedding was attended by close family members. Amidst their special phase, the two never failed to treat their fans with dreamy pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding celebrations. The married couple posted several pictures of their haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and wedding rituals on their respective social media handles.

Now after completing more than a month of their marriage, the duo hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on 27th August 2022 for their friends residing in Mumbai. It was a star-studded event with several celebrities in attendance. Kashmera Shah, Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, Sara Khan Karan Mehra, Gauahar Khan, and many more marked their gracious presence at Payal and Sangram's wedding reception. These popular stars including others were by the paparazzi as they arrived at the event.

A few months ago, Common Wealth heavyweight champion Wrestler, Sangram Singh, and Suryaputra Karn fame, Payal Rohatgi revealed that they will first start their married life with a noble deed on their wedding day, they will pay a special tribute to nature and humanity. Talking about their wedding venue, Sangram had shared with Etimes, “We were planning to host our wedding in Rajasthan or Payal’s hometown, Ahmedabad. However, we have locked Agra as the venue. It’s convenient for everyone, including my family in my hometown, Rohtak (Haryana). They will take around four hours to reach the destination.”

Payal and Sangram's love story began inside the Bigg Boss house, and ever since they've stuck around with each other.

