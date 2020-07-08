Payal Rohatgi's Twitter handle suspended; Actress says 'Attempt to share facts shown in bad light by liberals'

Actress and former Bigg Boss 2 contestant Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter account was suspended today (July 8, 2020) morning. She took to her Instagram to share the news of the sudden suspension, and urged fans to help her restore her account.

Payal Rohatgi, who made heads turn with her stint in Bigg Boss 2, yet again made to the headlines today (July 8, 2020). The actress, who is known for her controversial remarks and outspoken nature, revealed that her Twitter account has been suspended. Yes, Payal Rohatgi's Twitter handle was suspended today morning, for unknown reasons. The actress is quite active on social media and does not shy away from keeping her opinions upfront. She also kept her views on Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise and called out the late actor's psychiatrist claiming he diagnoses people with bipolar disorder.

Today morning, Payal took to her Instagram handle to share screenshots of her officially verified Twitter handle revealed that the account has been suspended now. She said that she was unable to tweet, as her Twitter account was taken down without citing any reasons. Later, she also sent out a video message talking about her Twitter account's sudden suspension, and also urged her followers to help her restore (retrieve) the account by. She asked her fans to question 'Twitter India' to know why her account was suspended with any prior email from them. Within moments of her video message, social media users started trending #BringBackPayal on Twitter.

In the strong video message, Payal is heard saying, 'No reason has been given, no email has been sent and my Twitter account has been suspended (taken down). I do not know what the reason behind the suspension is. It is for all of you (her followers) to figure out with Twitter India as to why they have deleted my account.'

She continued, 'Neither do I abuse people nor do I use any wrong word. I have obviously made attempts to share facts. However, this effort of mine has been projected in a bad light by liberals and people who are extremists, who control Twitter. Thus, I appeal to everyone to please urge Twitter to restore my handle, or else, I will be unable to connect with everyone.'

Take a look at Payal's posts here:

This is the second time Payal's account has been suspended within a month. In June, her handle was suspended for an abusive tweet, for a week's time. After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Payal had been posting her views on nepotism. She also slammed Bollywood actors like and her husband Anand Ahuja recently.

