Pearl V Puri Case: Akanksha Puri backs Naagin 3 actor: He's an amazing person and knows how to respect women

Akanksha Puri is the latest celebrity who has extended support to Pearl V Puri. In an Instagram post, the actress asserted that he can never ever do or even think of doing something like this.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Actor Pearl V Puri has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody on the alleged rape charges. Last week, ANI had reported that Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by Waliv and Mumbai Police. “He was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC & POCSO Act: Mumbai Police,” read ANI’s Twitter post. Later, it was also reported that the Vasai court had sent Puri to judicial custody.

Many TV celebs have come out in his support on social media. Recently, Akanksha Puri extended her support to Pearl and asserted that she has known the actor for quite some time now and can strongly say that he can never ever do or even think of doing something like this. Sharing her picture with Pearl, she wrote, “It’s so disheartening to see what’s happening around When it comes to raising our voice for the RIGHT, people try to go on back foot and escape or else they just say something for the sake of being a part of the trend !! I am a Police officer’s daughter and I know how sensitive these cases are, taking names in public, sharing details without consulting the concern person’s lawyer can really make things worst for someone who is innocent!!.”

The Vighnaharta Ganesh actress added, “If we want to HELP, let’s do it the right way !! Let’s not be the JUDGE here and let the concerned people do their job!! I am sure the truth may prevail !! I have known Pearl from quite sometime now , good enough to strongly say that he can never ever do or even think of doing something like this in his wildest of dreams ! He is an amazing person with a beautiful soul and knows how to respect woman !!#istandwithpearl.”

Take a look at Akanksha Puri’s Instagram post below:

Scores of celebs, including, Ekta Kapoor, , Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Ishita Dutta, , , & others have earlier extended their support to the Naagin 3 actor.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

