Pearl V Puri Case: Minor's mother tells Ekta Kapoor sexual abuse incident did NOT happen; Audio tape reveals

In the released audio tape, one can hear the minor's mother and Ekta talking about Pearl V Puri's arrest and the case at large. The audio tape seemingly dates back to last week when the actor was arrested.

Content Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Actor Pearl V Puri's case has shocked the television world and fans after the actor was accused of alleged rape of a minor child.

While the actor was arrested in Mumbai on Friday, he has now been sent to judicial custody. Now, an audio tape of Ekta Kapoor and the minor's mother has surfaced. In the released audio tape by RDR Bharat on YouTube, one can hear the minor's mother and Ekta talking about Pearl V Puri's arrest and the case at large. The audio tape seemingly dates back to last week when the actor was arrested.

In the audio, the minor's mother shares details of her marriage and separation. She can be heard saying, "I was married for 12 years and he (minor's father) was abusive. Mentally and physically also." When Ekta informs her that Pearl V Puri has been arrested, the mother replies saying, "I don't know Ekta. He (minor's father) is putting these wrong allegations. I don't know what's wrong with him."

When Ekta insists that she should come out and inform the media about the truth as Pearl's reputation is being damaged. The mother replied saying that she does not want to take it to the press as her daughter is involved. "Your husband and your daughter have put a blame on someone. If you know the truth and you know Pearl is not involved," Ekta can be heard saying.

"I know the truth. Of course he (Pearl) is not and I have given a statement also," the mother replied. Further, on the call, Ekta in a straight forward manner asks the minor's mother, "For one second also you feel this has happened?"

To which she replies, "Not at all. My gut feeling says it has not happened. And when I've seen her (daughter) so many times in court.. can you imagine what I'm going through. It's been two years." Adding, "It has been one and a half year I'm staying without my daughter." Referring to her ex-husband on the call, the minor's mother revealed that he is "brainwashing" their daughter against her and also called him "psychotic".

"I'm with Pearl only. I'm with the truth. I have given all the statements. I have all the proofs (sic)," the mum of one said. She also added that filming sets are also a safe environment with CCTVs everywhere and chances of such serious incidents taking place are not possible. Ekta, on the other hand, towards the end of the audio tape states that bad things can happen anywhere and if there's no truth to Pearl's case, then she will inform the actor to file a case against the minor's father.

For the uninitiated, Pearl has reportedly been booked under the section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was arrested by the Waliv police under IPC section 376 AB, r/w POCSO Act 4, 8, 12,19, 21.

Click here to hear Ekta Kapoor and minor's mother's audio.

Pinkvilla could not verify the authenticity of the audio tape.

