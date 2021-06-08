Pearl V Puri Case: Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee engage in Twitter war

Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have been fighting on Twitter. The two actresses were seen taking a jibe at each other over the ongoing Pear V Puri case.

Content Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Many celebrities came out in support of the Television actor Pearl V Puri who was recently arrested in an alleged rape case. Most of them have considered the accusation as baseless. Fans were also shocked after hearing the news. However, the actor has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. But it looks like his arrest has led to a fight between actresses Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Both the actresses were seen taking a dig at each other on the microblogging site Twitter.

On June 5, Nia had tweeted in support of the actor and wrote, "Dear privileged Girls and Women, Do not make the heinous allegations of rape and molestation so frivolous and casual that it ceases to hold any value for posterity. @pearlvpuri. You have my support (sic)."

But it looks like Nia's tweet did not go down well with the Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa actress as she also took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, ""Har ek cheez ka mazaak banakar rakha hai. Support karna hai na? So go to the police station, court. Go & fight there.But atleast dont get your dirty mind here to talk shit about that little girl.Blood go & do candle march there to release him.”

However, this does not stop here. The Naagin actress then went on to taunt Devoleena's dancing skills. “Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi (Someone please tell her that you cannot take out candle march or do protest during the pandemic.)," she tweeted.

To note, Pearl V Puri, who was arrested on June 4, will remain in the custody till June 18.

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

