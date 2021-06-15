Pearl V Puri case: Victim’s mother named as co-accused in the case granted interim relief

Actor Pearl V Puri has been granted bail this morning in the alleged rape case. Celebrities expressed happiness after the news came out.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Television actor Pearl V Puri has been granted bail in the alleged rape case. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The actor was arrested on June 4 and was later sent to 14-day judicial custody. When the news broke out, his fans and television celebrities were shocked. However, there is one more update in the case. As per The Times of India report, the mother of the victim, who was named as co-accused in the case, has also been granted interim relief.

Sharing the information on the same matter, lawyer Swapna Kode was quoted saying to TOI, "The session court has granted interim relief to her (victim’s mother). She has been made an accused in the Pocso case. That’s why she has approached the court. And the reason was given was she did not inform anyone in spite of knowing about the incident so she had no option but to move for anticipatory bail and the matter has been posted for July 2.”

Earlier in the day, actress Divya Khosla Kumar had also expressed her happiness and shared her views on Instagram. She had written, “Bail granted @pearlvpuri. Congratulations to all the various fan clubs for the immense support. Have great faith on our judiciary that the entire truth will come out very soon. Satyameva Jayate.”

Many television celebrities had come out in the actor’s support and called the allegations baseless. The actor has worked in shows- Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Naagin 3, and Bepanah Pyaar.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

