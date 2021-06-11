Pearl V Puri denied bail in an alleged rape case; Next hearing scheduled for June 15

Pearl V Puri, who has been arrested in an alleged rape case, has been in judicial custody at Thane jail.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Pearl V Puri has been making headlines ever since he has been accused in an alleged rape case of a minor. For the uninitiated, the actor was arrested by the Waliv and Mumbai Police on June 4 after a case was registered against him in Section 376 of the IPC & POCSO Act and was later sent to 14-day judicial custody. While the case continues to create a buzz, as per a recent update, the Brahmarakshas actor was been denied bail yet again in the case today.

To recall, Pearl’s lawyer had applied for bail on June 7 earlier. And while he was, reportedly, denied bail then, the hearing was scheduled for today and he has reportedly been denied bail once again. Confirming the news, DCP Sanjay Patil (Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar) stated, “He did not get bail today. The court hearing for the bail plea has been postponed to Tuesday, June 15.” The media reports also suggested that Pearl will be in judicial custody till June 15 at Thane Jail.

Meanwhile, the allegations imposed against him have come as a massive shock to everyone and the entire television industry has come out in Pearl’s support. Celebs like , Aly Goni, Ekta Kapoor, , etc. During his interaction with the paps, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly stated, “I am feeling bad and I hope that charges against him are not true because as far as I know him, he is a nice human being. I hope the truth is out soon. He is my friend and I have worked with him, so I feel very bad. I don’t look like he could anything like this. But let’s see.”

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

Also Read: Naagin 3 fame Pearl V Puri under police custody for alleged rape of a minor girl

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×