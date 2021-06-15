Pearl V Puri granted bail: Divya Khosla Kumar expresses faith in judiciary: Entire truth will come out soon

As Pearl V Puri has been granted bail in an alleged rape case, Divya Khosla Kumar is elated and has expressed gratitude towards the judiciary involved.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Pearl V Puri has been all over the news ever since he has been accused in an alleged rape case of a minor. It was reported that the actor was arrested by the Waliv and Mumbai Police early this month under the POSCO Act following which he was sent in judicial custody for two weeks. While the actor was applying for bail, his case was adjourned twice. And now as per the recent update, the Naagin 3 actor has been granted bail in the case.

Needless to say, it has come as a big relief for the actor and his fans. And now Divya Khosla Kumar has expressed her happiness about this new update in the case and is hoping the truth will be out soon. Sharing her views about the same, the diva took to the Instagram story and wrote, “Bail granted @pearlvpuri. Congratulations to all the various fan clubs for the immense support. Have great faith on our judiciary that the entire truth will come out very soon. Satyameva Jayate.”

Take a look at Divya Khosla Kumar’s post on Pearl V Puri’s bail:

For the uninitiated, Divya has been standing strong with Pearl since the first day and had claimed that the actor has been innocent in the case. Not just Divya but celebs like Ekta Kapoor, , , Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Ishita Dutta, , and others have extended support to Pearl.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

