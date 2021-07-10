Pearl V Puri keeps it simple in kurta as he steps out to celebrate his birthday at an orphanage; WATCH

As Pearl V Puri turns a year older today, he chose to celebrate in a special way.

Pearl V Puri is one of the most talked about stars in the telly world and there are no second thoughts about it. The actor had made his acting debut in 2013 with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. However, he got his share of fame with Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil. Ever since then, Pearl has been part of several popular shows including Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? 3, Nagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar etc. Needless to say, Pearl enjoys a massive fan following.

So, as the Brahmarakshas 2 - Jaag Utha Shaitaan actor turned a year older today, he has been inundated with best wishes from all across the world. Interestingly, unlike the other stars of the telly world, Pearl decided to celebrate in a rather simple but special way this year. The actor was spotted at an NGO as he made his way to celebrate his special with the kids at the orphanage. Pearl had opted for a simple outfit as he exuded charm in a white kurta with jeans. The Naagin 3 actor was also seen greeting the paparazzi with folded hands as they wished him on his birthday. Besides, he had also made sure to follow the COVID 19 protocols and wore a mask as he stepped out to celebrate his birthday.

Meanwhile, several celebs from the telly world have taken to social media to shower birthday love on Pearl. Amid these were, Rakshanda Khan, Vikaas Kalantri, Prince Narula, etc.

