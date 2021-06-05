Pearl V Puri likely to be produced in court today after being arrested in alleged rape case: Report

As per the latest report, Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri may be produced before the court on Saturday in the alleged rape case. The actor was taken into custody on Friday evening by the police.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

The latest update that is coming in after the arrest of Pearl V Puri in the alleged rape case is that the actor is likely to be produced in court today (June 5). A report by Etimes claimed that the actor had been arrested on Friday evening after allegations in an old case filed at Waliv Police Station back in 2019 in the Mira Bhayander Commissionerate were brought against him. Further, the report by the portal claimed that Pearl is apparently in custody right now.

As per the report, Pearl was arrested in an alleged sexual assault case of a minor on Friday evening. MBVC Commissioner Sadanand Datte informed the portal that the action against Pearl was taken only after the DCP reviewed the case and evidence was gathered in the matter of the old case filed against the actor. DCP Sanjay Patil told the portal the IPC sections under which an FIR was filed against Pearl at Waliv by the victim back in 2019.

DCP Sanjay Patil told Etimes, "The victim filed FIR in 2019 u/s IPC 376 AB, r/w POCSO Act 4, 8, 12,19, 21 at Waliv and complained that accused Pearl Puri had sexually assaulted victim was then aged 5 yrs. The accused is taken into custody and will be produced today in court."

As soon as the reports about Pearl's arrest came out, reactions from users on social media started coming in. also reacted to the news reports of Pearl's arrest and showed support to the actor in a social media post.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

