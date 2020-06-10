Pearl V Puri opens up on Naagin 3 co star Karishma Tanna: She plays an important role in taking care of me

Pearl V Puri considers Karishma Tanna to be one of his closest friends and he has mentioned about the same in a recent interview. Read on to know more.

Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna are two of the most popular actors of Indian telly town. Both of them were last seen together in the popular supernatural show Naagin 3 co-starring Surbhi Jyoti, , and others. Well, the two television stars are often rumoured to be dating each other. However, both Pearl and Karishma have always denied the link-up rumours stating that the two of them are just ‘friends.’ Recently, Pearl has opened up about his bond with Karishma.

In an exclusive interview with a leading portal, the handsome hunk states that although he stays alone in Mumbai, his friends never let him feel the same. The actor considers Karishma Tanna to be among those of his friends who never leaves his side. Pearl further states that the Qayamat Ki Raat actress plays an important role in taking care of him and that she has been with him always. The actor focuses on the fact that staying alone is, indeed, difficult.

In many of his earlier interviews, Pearl V Puri has always denied being romantically involved with any actress. The actor made his debut in the television industry with the popular show Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in which he played the role of Ajay Tiwari. Post that, he has appeared in multiple other shows but the kind of fame he received post his stint in Naagin 3 is worth praise. He has also appeared in many other shows as a celebrity guest.

