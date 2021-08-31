Pearl V Puri organises prayer meet for his late father in hometown Agra

Actor Pearl V Puri has organised a prayer meet for his late father Vipin Puri. He has shared the information on his official Instagram handle and wrote other details. The prayer meeting is being organised in his hometown and it is today. The actor’s father left for the heavenly abode last year after he suffered from a heart attack. As reported, the actor was shooting for his show 'Brahmarakshas 2' when the unfortunate incident happened. He had to rush back to his hometown overnight.

Sharing the note, he writes, “You all are invited for the prayer meet of Mr Vipin Puri on Tuesday 31st August, 2021 at Guru Ka Taal, Gurudwara, Agra followed by lunch post the meet by Pearl V Puri.” He had shared a picture with his father on Instagram and wrote, “I’ve lost my father. LATE SHREE MR VIPIN PURI. He was a very happy soul full of life a very good human being he was a man of substance whatever Iam , it’s just one percent of what my father was but this ‘was’ have broken my backbone.”

He had penned down a long post where he had also mentioned “For the first time in life I feel powerless aaj ehsas hua baap ka hona hi apne aap me bohot bada sahara hota hai , bohot taqat milti hai sirf unke hone se . Mere papa kehte they.. “ sab kuch luta ke bhi agar seekh ya kuch seekhne ko mile to use sasta samjho “ learning is very important.”

See the screenshot here:

Pearl has acted in shows such as Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil and Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, Naagin 3.

Also Read: Pearl V Puri opts for casual & comfy attire as he steps out in the city; PHOTOS