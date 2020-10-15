Pearl V Puri pens a heartfelt note for his late father; Calls him a happy soul and a man of substance
Losing one’s parents is an unbearable loss and a nightmare for everyone. Unfortunately, Pearl V Puri is witnessing her unbearable pain as he lost father Vipin Puri lately. It was reported that Pearl’s father, who wasn’t keeping well for quite some time now, died of a heart attack. Needless to say, the Naagin 3 actor is heartbroken with the loss. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared some pics with his father and penned a heartfelt note for him.
In the caption, Pearl called his father a happy soul and a man of substance. He wrote about how much he misses his father and how upset he is about not fulfilling the dreams he had for his father. Furthermore, Pearl urged his fans to take care of their parents. “He was a very happy soul full of life a very good human being he was a man of substance whatever I am, it’s just one percent of what my father was but this “was” have broken my backbone. I Request all of you to please love your parents as much as possible give them all the happiness in life do whatever best you can do for them within time before it is too late. Waqt ka kuch nai pata. I had so many dreams for my father but now I won’t be able to fulfil them ever. For the first time in life I feel powerless,” he had.
Take a look at Pearl V Puri’s post for his father:
I’ve lost my father LATE SHREE MR . VIPIN PURI He was a very happy soul full of life a very good human being he was a man of substance whatever Iam , it’s just one percent of what my father was but this “was” have broken my backbone. I Request all of you to please love your parents as much as possible give them all the happiness in life do whatever best you can do for them within time before it is too late. Waqt ka kuch nai pata . I had so many dreams for my father but now I won’t be able to fulfill them ever . For the first time in life I feel powerless aaj ehsas hua baap ka hona hi apne aap me bohot bada sahara hota hai , bohot taqat milti hai sirf unke hone se . Mere papa kehte they.. “ sab kuch luta ke bhi agar seekh ya kuch seekhne ko mile to use sasta samjho “ learning is very important and aaj waqt ne mujhe ye sikha diya ki jab tak bhi maa baap hain unke saath rehna roz subah unka ashirwad lena unke saath waqt bitana bohot zaruri hai. Aap sabhi se meri guzarish hai please love your parents as much as you can and be with them no matter what. I love you dad you are the best #radhasoami
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Pearl has been shooting for the second season of Zee TV’s popular supernatural and thriller drama Brahmarakshas. It happens to be Pearl's third supernatural venture, after Naagin 3 and Nagarjun: Ek Yoddha.
