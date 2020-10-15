Pearl V Puri pens a heartfelt note for his late father; Calls him a happy soul and a man of substance

Post the unfortunate demise of his father, Pearl V Puri urges his fans to love their parents and make sure to spend time with them.

Losing one’s parents is an unbearable loss and a nightmare for everyone. Unfortunately, Pearl V Puri is witnessing her unbearable pain as he lost father Vipin Puri lately. It was reported that Pearl’s father, who wasn’t keeping well for quite some time now, died of a heart attack. Needless to say, the Naagin 3 actor is heartbroken with the loss. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared some pics with his father and penned a heartfelt note for him.

In the caption, Pearl called his father a happy soul and a man of substance. He wrote about how much he misses his father and how upset he is about not fulfilling the dreams he had for his father. Furthermore, Pearl urged his fans to take care of their parents. “He was a very happy soul full of life a very good human being he was a man of substance whatever I am, it’s just one percent of what my father was but this “was” have broken my backbone. I Request all of you to please love your parents as much as possible give them all the happiness in life do whatever best you can do for them within time before it is too late. Waqt ka kuch nai pata. I had so many dreams for my father but now I won’t be able to fulfil them ever. For the first time in life I feel powerless,” he had.

Take a look at Pearl V Puri’s post for his father:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Pearl has been shooting for the second season of Zee TV’s popular supernatural and thriller drama Brahmarakshas. It happens to be Pearl's third supernatural venture, after Naagin 3 and Nagarjun: Ek Yoddha.

Credits :Pear V Puri Instagram

