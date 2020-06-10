Pearl V Puri REVEALS his ex girlfriend wanted him to become an actor as she was a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan

Naagin 3 star Pearl V Puri recently opened up about his acting career and revealed some secrets related to why he chose to enter the entertainment field. Here's what he said.

When you talk about the finest actors in the Indian Television industry, Pearl V Puri's name shines right at the top. His amazing acting chops, power-packed performance, and good looks have vowed the audience. However, did you know how and why Pearl ended up in the world of acting and entertainment? The handsome hunk recently revealed the reason for him becoming an actor, and it is related to his past broken relationship. Yes, Pearl opened up about his ex-girlfriend and his decision to take up acting, in a recent conversation with a leading entertainment portal.

Spilling beans about his past relationship and how it is related to him becoming an actor, Pearl revealed that his ex-girlfriend wanted him to join the industry and become an actor. Yes, you read that right, and for fulfilling his former GF's dream, he even went against his father, who wanted Pearl to join his business. Pearl shared that his dad wanted him to join his business but he took up acting as his profession because he had a girlfriend who wanted him to become an actor. He said that his ex lady love was a huge fan of Bollywood's king aka . So, the handsome hunk left his house and came to Mumbai to pursue acting.

However, in a shocking move, when Pearl became an actor, his girlfriend wanted him to leave acting. Yes, but when asked about the reasons for his girlfriend's changed opinions about his acting career, Pearl refused to talk about it. He said that there were several reasons, but he does not want to discuss them now. His ex is now a happy married woman, and they are not in contact anymore.

Pearl feels and believes that whatever happens, it is for good. He said that if he had not become an actor, he wouldn't have received the immense love that he gets from his fans now. He said that he loves his fans a lot and they are like a family to him.

He was last seen in Bepanah Pyar ass Raghbir and his fans are just increasing each passing day. He has featured in shows like Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil, Nagarjuna: Ek Yoddha, Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Meri Sasu Maa, and Naagin 3 to name a few. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

