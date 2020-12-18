Pearl V Puri REVEALS how he doesn't mind doing bold scenes: As artists and show makers, sky is the limit

Pearl V Puri recently opened up about doing bold scenes. He opined that he does not mind to take up such roles if a script demands them.

The handsome hunk Pearl V Puri is one of the most talented actors in the television industry. With his every show, the actor has experimented with different genres and has proved his versatility. After wooing the audience with his outstanding performance in the Bepanah Pyar, Pearl is currently winning hearts with his stint in Brahmarakshas 2. While he is popularly known and loved for his romantic hero image, the actor does not mind doing bold scenes as well. Recently, the 31-year-old actor opened up about his willingness to do bold scenes in web shows or movies and opined that he would like to take up this challenge.

Pearl said, “I think that if a script requires a bold scene, then it has to be included. If a script demands a sequence consisting of bold scenes, then it is okay. As artists and show makers, sky is the limit, and they are free to experiment and add as many acts required to level up the show and showcase the reality. So if reality and the show demand having intense and bold scenes, then it has to be, and it is okay, and it can be a contributing factor to the show.”

He added, “As an actor, it's my duty to get into the skin of the character so no matter how bold the character is I would like to take up the challenge and excel my scale as an actor, and yes, I don't mind taking up bold and challenging roles if need be.”

Pearl V Puri is known for his performance in the shows like Badtameez Dil, Naagin 3 and Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha to name a few.

