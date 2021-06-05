Pearl V Puri’s Arrest: Vikaas Kalantri urges all to wait for the truth; Sharad Malhotra calls it ‘upsetting’

As Pearl V Puri has been arrested in an alleged rape case, Sharad Malhotra has been quite upset with the news. On the other hand, Pearl’s friends Vikaas Kalantri has urged people not to jump to any conclusions.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

As the nation woke up to the shocking news of Pearl V Puri’s reported arrest in an alleged rape case of a minor, the recent update suggested that he has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by Vasai court. This has left everyone brimming with an opinion. In fact, the social media is abuzz with posts for the Naagin 3 star as several celebs from the television industry has shared their views in the matter. Joining them are Vikaas Kalantri and Sharad Malhotra.

Sharing a pic in Pearl on Instagram, Vikaas urged people not to jump to conclusions and wait for the truth to come out. He wrote, “I know you as a person bhai @pearlvpuri one of the nicest human beings I have met ever and I know. I am sure the truth will emerge and will be totally reverse from what we are hearing. Let’s wait for the complete truth, then jump to conclusions. Stay Strong brother, we stand with you.” On the other hand, Sharad also took to the comment section on Vikaas’ post and is hopeful that Pearl comes out believe in the case. “Viks everytime I bumped into him on sets, he always came across as a smiling guy and always giving out happy go lucky kinda vibes ...this truly is upsetting! Sincerely hope that he comes out of it clean & believe #truthshallprevailsoon,” the Naagin 5 actor was quoted saying.

Take a look at Vikaas Kalantri’s post for Pearl V Puri:

Earlier, had extended support to Pearl and wrote, “I stand with @pearlvpuri. I doubt he can do something like this ever … he is a soft spoken well behaved guy. The truth shall be out .. till then stay strong Pearl. #istandwithpearl.”

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

