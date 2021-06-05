Pearl V Puri sent to 14 days judicial custody by local court in alleged rape case; Report

As per the latest report, Pearl V Puri, who has been arrested in an alleged rape case, has been reportedly sent to judicial custody by Vasai Court.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Pearl V Puri landed in trouble after he was accused in an alleged rape case. While the actor was, reportedly, arrested in Mumbai on Friday, as per media reports, he was produced before the court today (June 5). And now, the latest update states that Pearl has reportedly, been sent to judicial custody by a local court in Vasai. According to a report published in The Times of India, the actor has been sent to 14 days custody in an alleged sexual assault case of a minor.

For the uninitiated, Pearl has reportedly been booked under the section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was arrested by the Waliv police under IPC section 376 AB, r/w POCSO Act 4, 8, 12,19, 21. Meanwhile, the Naagin 3’s co-star Karishma Tanna had claimed that the actor had got his bail. Sharing a picture with Pearl on social media, the actress wrote, "Satyamev Jayate.Truth wins and he did win. #gotbail @pearlvpuri #istandwithpearl #truthneverhides #pvp." However, confirming the news of Pearl’s judicial custody, Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) had told TOI, “Puri has been sent to a judicial custody for 14 days and he has not been granted bail.”

Meanwhile, as soon as the reports of Pearl’s arrest in the alleged rape case surfaces online, celebs from the television industry have reacted on the matter and have even extended their support to the actor.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

