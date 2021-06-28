Pearl V Puri shares first post after being accused in alleged rape case; Thanks fans for keeping faith in him

Pearl took to Instagram and opened up on the matter and revealed that his mother is undergoing cancer treatment.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Actor Pearl V Puri had recently hit the headlines after he was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in an alleged rape case. The 31-year-old actor was arrested on June 4 by the Waliv Police and was granted bail on June 15. He was reportedly sent to 14-day judicial custody. Amid this, the actor has shared a post today and finally broke his silence on the matter, after a long time. He thanked everyone including his fans and friends for keeping faith in him.

In the post, he wrote, “Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then its ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother’s cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless. I am still numb.”

He further says, “I feel blessed to have each one of y’all thankyou for being my biggest strength.” He also mentioned that he trusts the law and judiciary of the country.

Actress Divya Khosla Kumar commented, “Pearl we all know what the truth is & how those Shameless people made you a scapegoat in their own personal matters ...Really hope u get justice at the earliest.” To note, many celebrities came out in his support and called the accusation 'baseless'.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

