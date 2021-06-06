Pearl V Puri will be shifted to Thane jail on Monday if he tests Covid 19 negative: DCP Sanjay Patil

Now, according to a latest development, Pear V Puri will be undergoing a Covid 19 test as per protocol.

Tension only seems to be mounting for Pearl V Puri after the actor was arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged rape case of a minor. While almost all of the television industry has come forward and supported Pearl amidst these allegations, the actor has been sent to judicial custody. Now, according to a latest development, Pear V Puri will be undergoing a Covid 19 test as per protocol.

According to ETimes, Sanjay Patil DCP (Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar), told the publication that if the actor tests negative, he will be shifted to Thane jail -- which is on the outskirts of the city. "Anyone who is arrested has to undergo a COVID-19 test. Pearl V Puri will also undergo a RT-PCR test and if it is negative, he will be shifted to Thane jail tomorrow. Right now, he is at the Waliv Police station," DCP Patil said.

Meanwhile, in another press conference with the local media, DCP Patil also stated that the accusations against Pearl V Puri are not false and that there is evidence against him. He also stated, "The victim narrated the incident which happened in 2019 on the sets of a TV show. During the investigation, she took the name of the character, the accused was playing in the show. The allegations are not false, there is evidence, so Pearl was arrested. We are investigating further and the truth will come out in the court trial."

ALSO READ: DCP on Pearl V Puri's alleged sexual assault case: Accusations are not false, there is evidence

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×