Pearl V Puri's father passes away due to heart attack; Brahmarakshas 2 shoot comes to a halt

Pearl V Puri, who is gearing up for his upcoming show Brahmarakshas 2, had to leave shooting and rush to his hometown as his father passed away of heart attack.

Pearl V Puri is in a state of shock and is struck by grief. He is going through a tough phase, as he has lost his father. Pearl's father Vipin Puri passed away after suffering a heart attack, leaving the entire family in pain. The actor was shooting in Mumbai for his show Brahmarakshas 2. But he had to rush to his hometown Agra to be with this family after the unfortunate incident took place.

According to sources, Pearl's father was not keeping well for the past few days and had reportedly also developed pneumonia. With Pearl leaving for Arga, the shootings of Brahmarakshas 2 have come to a halt. The makers of the show are co-operating with the actor in these difficult times and are completely supporting him. Pearl shared a close bond with this father, and it is an irreparable loss for him. He is in deep pain, grieving, and is trying to cope up and come to terms with his father's untimely demise.

Pearl spent the lockdown with his family. He had returned to the city for his project after a good holiday with them. In fact, Pearl had also celebrated his parent's wedding anniversary in August, and shared pictures of the same expressing his love for 'maa and paa.' The actor's grandmother took her heavenly adobe last month, and he shared a heartwarming post in her remembrance.

Take a look at Pearl's past post with his family here:

Initially, Pearl's father was not very pleased with him being a part of the entertainment industry. He wanted Pearl to join his business. But with Pearl establishing himself in the showbiz, things between him and his father became normal.

He was last seen in Bepanah Pyaar and is now prepping up for p for Brahmarakshas 2. It happens to be Pearl's third supernatural venture, after Naagin 3 and Nagarjun: Ek Yoddha.

