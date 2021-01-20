Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham Song Teaser Out: Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar starrer track is breath of fresh air

Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar have united for a romantic song, which is an official remake of Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham song from Papa Kehte Hai.

Parth Samthaan recently created buzz on the internet when he shared a picture with Khushali Kumar. Within no time, the picture went viral on social media and his fans started guessing that they both are dating. But now, Parth Samthaan has put an end to all the speculations as he shared the teaser of his upcoming song titled Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham with Khushali Kumar. The romantic song, which will be produced by T-Series, will be released on January 21, 2021.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, he wrote, “The teaser is out. Take a look at the teaser of #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham and stay tuned for a fresh new love story. Releasing on 21st January!” The video captures the chemistry between Parth and Khushali. The song will take you on a beautiful journey of first love and its struggle. Their pair is a breath of fresh air. The song Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar. The lyrics are written by Rashmi Virag.

It looks like the song was shot in Goa. Coming to the song, it is a remake of the original Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham song from the film Papa Kehte Hai released in 1996. It was written by Javed Akhar and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Listen to the teaser here:

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan is currently busy shooting for his web show Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon. It will be streamed on Alt Balaji. The show will see Parth essaying the role of a gangster.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan to make debut in films with Resul Pookutty's Piharwa?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Parth Samthaan Instagram

Share your comment ×