Perfect Pati star Mohit Nain calls producer Ravi Dubey ‘amazing’ as he joins the cast of Udaariyaan in Punjab

Mohit Nain is playing a character called Gippy from Canada in Udaariyaan.

Mohit Nain, who has previously starred in ‘Perfect Pati’ is now joining the cast of the mighty popular show ‘Udaariyaan’. The cast and crew of the film are currently shooting in Punjab where Mohit will join them. He is playing a confident and entertaining guy called Gippy who has come from Canada to India. In a recent chat with Times of India, Mohit spoke about his character and the value it will bring to the show. He mentioned that the cast and crew are shooting in a bio bubble in Punjab and called his producer Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta ‘amazing’ for handling the shoot so well.

Speaking about his character Gippy from Canada, he said, “He has come to India to marry a desi girl. Gippy is a very confident guy, he’s entertaining, and is also a little bit of a show-off. He can’t speak English but behaves like an Englishman. ‘Yeah buddy, yo buddy, what’s up,’ he talks like that (laughs), and he thinks it’s cool. As the show progresses, you will see him dating Jasmine (the show’s lead played by Isha Malviya).” Mohit further mentioned that in the beginning, he was skeptical about stepping out to shoot amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Mohit mentioned that it was not easy stepping out in the pandemic knowing that one’s health could be at risk. “But the producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are amazing, they assured my safety. We are shooting in a bio-bubble in Mohali. Everyone here is taking all the necessary precautions. There aren’t many people on the set, and the set is also being regularly sanitized,” said Mohit.

