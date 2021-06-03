Pet Therapy: Jab Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's furry friend Mowgli MET their son Aaravv

Anita Hassananadani and Rohit Reddy became proud parents to a baby boy back in February 2021. However, they also were pet parents to their dog Mowgli prior to it. So, here's what happened when their pet Mowgli met their newborn Aaravv Reddy.

For the popular couple and Rohit Reddy, happiness came in a small bundle when they welcomed their son back in February 2021. Anita and Rohit named their son Aaravv and finally introduced him to the world via social media. However, even before Anita and Rohit welcomed their son, they were parents to a cute pooch named Mowgli, who also was the apple of their eyes. While fans were ecstatic for the duo when their son was born, many also were curious to know how their pet Mowgli would react on seeing that a new member has come home with its parents.

So, in today's Pet Therapy, we bring you a cute throwback snippet of Anita and Rohit's son Aarav's meeting with their pet Mowgli and we bet it'll win your heart. Being extremely active on social media, Anita kept sharing updates since the time she went in for her delivery and continued to post when she returned home with him. However, the sweetest post by Anita came when she finally got to capture her pet Mowgli watching over her son Aaravv while he was napping. And that was when Mowgli met Aaravv. Anita shared the photo weeks after she returned home with her son Aaravv and well, the endearing moment featured Mowgli sitting by the side of its little baby brother and watching over while Aaravv napped.



The photo was shared by the couple on Mowgli's Instagram handle and the caption was as endearing as the photo. It read, "Will always be watching over you lil bro", as if the couple tried to decode the thoughts in their little pooch's mind. The photo managed to go viral and it evoked a sweet reaction from netizens. Not just this, a few weeks back, Anita also captured the sweet moment when her baby boy Aaravv and her pet pooch Mowgli were napping together. The video managed to leave netizens in complete aww and even Anita could not stop herself from going 'Awww' over it.

Anita and Rohit continue to light up the internet from time to time with sweet photos and videos of baby Reddy and their pet Mowgli. Each time the couple shares snippets of their perfect family of 4, it ends up bringing a smile to their fans' faces. Amid the current times, pet therapy like this surely can keep one going.

