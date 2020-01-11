Phir Laut Aayi Naagin is making a comeback with a new season; Deets Inside

Phir Laut Aayi Naagin is another successful Naagin franchise. The supernatural drama airs on Dangal TV. Read on to know more.

Naagin franchise, as we all know, has been a successful one and even the latest fourth installment of the series is doing amazingly well and the TRP charts are the proof of the same. After learning that Naagin 4 is also doing that great, another TV show Phir Laut Aayi Naagin is also making a comeback with a new season. For the unversed, Dangal is quite popular and the channel is trying their best to be one of the top Hindi GEC channels.

As per India Forums, Deepshikha Nagpal has been roped in the show. We also recently learned that Jaswinder Garnder, who was part of popular TV show Ek Deewana Tha and currently featuring in Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has also bagged a role in the series. As per reports, Jaswinder will play the role of a Naag Mata in the show.

Phir Laut Aayi Naagin is an anthology series by Triangle Films and Nikita Sharma plays the titular role of a Naagin. Aside from her, the supernatural drama also stars actors Abhimanyu Chaudhary, Jatin Bharadwaj, and Manish Khanna in pivotal roles.

Speaking of the channel, the same is owned by Enterr10 Television Pvt. Ltd. Previously, the channel was intended to be just a Bhojpuri channel only. And its major TRPs come from regions such as Bihar, Jharkhand & Uttar Pradesh.

