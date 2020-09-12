PHOTO: Amitabh Bachchan reminds fans to maintain social distancing as he arrives on the sets of KBC

Amitabh Bachchan returned to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati after having recovered from COVID-19. Meanwhile, check out his latest Instagram post.

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans were worried when the megastar was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks back. Not only Big B, but his son Abhishek, , and also tested positive for Coronavirus. Fortunately, all of them have recovered and are back home. In the midst of all this, he also returned as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He has also begun shooting for the popular reality show much to the excitement of his fans.

Meanwhile, Big B has recently shared a post on his Instagram handle which is hard to miss. The actor shares a photo of himself while entering the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is wearing a jacket over white kurta pyjama and also has his mask on. However, what also grabs our attention here is the hidden message behind the photo which is the banner that urges everyone to maintain social distancing. He has added a caption too that reads, “Work is the essence and elixir of life.”

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, given the COVID-19 situation, Amitabh Bachchan’s fans were a bit worried about him when he resumed shooting for KBC 12. However, he assured them of his safety by sharing pictures from the sets in which everyone is seen adopting precautionary measures like wearing masks and PPE kits, using gloves and face shields, etc. Meanwhile, the latest media reports also suggest that Big B will resume shooting for his movie Brahmastra soon that co-stars and in the lead roles.

