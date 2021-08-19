PHOTO: Anirudh Dave takes his first dose of COVID 19 vaccination after battling the virus for days

The Patiala Babes actor Anirudh Dave has gone through a tough time in the last few months after he was diagnosed COVID 19. He was shooting in Bhopal when he got infected and his condition got worse. He was admitted to a hospital and his condition had become very critical. Now he has recovered and he got vaccinated recently.

Anirudh Dave shared a picture of himself getting vaccinated for COVID 19 as he took the first dose. He talked about the need to focus on getting healthy first and then working towards muscle buildup. He captioned it as, “यार सोचा बॉडी फ़िर बन जायेगी,पहले antibody बना लो... #vaccination done Iam #vaccinated are you ??? Raise hand 1 dose done or both ya pending hai.. after three months of my covid...lets all go for it and be strong to fight.Take care. much love to all.... टिकने के लिए टीका जरूरी है !"

See the post here:

The actor looks healthy and fit now in the pictures. His friends are very happy to see him recover quickly. Some of his friends commented on his post. Actress Arti Singh commented, “Ab toh covid bhi apke pas aane se darega @aniruddh_dave." Other celebs like Kishwer Merchantt, Suyyash Rai, Paridhi Sharma, etc. from the industry also sent their heartfelt wishes to the actor.