PHOTO: Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor give friendship goals; Actress says ‘Friendship is a two way street'

Anita Hassanandani shared a picture with her BFF Ekta Kapoor. They share a very close bond with each other.

is enjoying her motherhood. Her Instagram feed is proof of that as she always shares pictures of her son Aaravv. She enjoys a massive fan following. But today, the actress shared something different. It is not a hidden secret that the actress and television producer Ekta Kapoor share a strong bond. Both are BFFs. Latter had also organized a baby shower party for the actress. Today, she shared a picture with Ekta and captioned it 'Friends Forever'.

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “Friendship is a two way street.. FriendsForever…I love You.” In the picture, both are posing with happy faces. Ekta also responded by saying ‘Tashuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu’. She also dropped heart emojis. Fans are also continuously dropping emojis in the comment section. The producer also went to see her after the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress's delivery and also shared pictures from the hospital. The actress has acted in Ekta’s production house Balaji Telefilms in various projects like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kohi Apna Sa, Lavanya, Naagin, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Recently, the actress had also shared a video of her son where he was seen flying and she captioned it by saying ‘You are born to fly’.

The actress is on her maternity break and has not taken up any new project. She was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where her role of Shagun was praised. She was seen in a negative role.

