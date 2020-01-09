PHOTO: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy give us major couple goals as they pose together in perfect sync

Television's favourite couple Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy's latest picture is sure to give us major couple goals. Check it out.

There are numerous actors who have managed to find their soulmates outside the Indian television industry and have been blissfully married for a long time. and Rohit Reddy are among such couples who set major relationship goals for many others out there. The two of them tied the knot back in the year 2013 and have been inseparable since then. They are counted among one of the most adorable and beloved couples of the Indian telly town.

Anita and Rohit often jet off for mini vacations the pictures of which they share on their respective social media handles. The two of them recently visited Chandigarh too wherein they celebrated the birthday of Anita’s mother Kavita Hassanandani. The Naagin 3 actress has now shared a picture with Rohit on her Instagram handle which is sure to give us major couple goals. Anita can be seen leaning by Rohit as they pose for the picture while looking in different directions.

Check out Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy’s picture below:

(ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani & hubby Rohit Reddy are raising the 'Oomph factor' in their latest picture; Check it out)

Well, the best part about the picture is that the lovely couple is still in sync with each other despite looking into different directions which Anita also mentions in her caption. Anita and Rohit took part in the popular reality show Nach Baliye 9 last year in which they were among the top notch finalists. Although the two of them could not win the title but they definitely won millions of hearts owing to their sizzling chemistry on – screen.

Credits :Instagram

Read More