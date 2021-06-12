PHOTO: Anita Hassanandani has a ‘Breaking news’ as she shares a cute moment with hubby Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani’s mushy post with Rohit Reddy is about love and happiness.

The famous and highly stylish actress on television, has been a social media queen. The actress recently became a mother of a baby boy early this year and has been sharing adorable pictures and videos with him. For the uninitiated, the Naagin 3 fame actress is married to businessman Rohit Shetty and the two never miss a chance to shell out major couple goals. Keeping up with this trajectory, Anita took the internet by a storm as she shared a cute story with her hubby, which is winning the hearts of her fans.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared a cute video of herself with Rohit Reddy wherein they were seen cuddling. The video indeed speaks volumes about their unconditional love. Anita wrote in the caption, Breaking News! Bade dino baad aaya pyar”. Needless to say, the couple, who has been head over heels in love with each other, is grabbing a lot of attention with their mushy romance. To note, Anita is quite active on social media and her husband also joins her at times. She often shares hilarious videos with her husband. They also post funny comments on each other’s posts and reels and their new story is proof of their cute and lovey-dovey relationship.

For the uninitiated, Anita Hassanandani was last seen in the daily soap Naagin 3 and at present, she has taken a break from acting to take care of her baby. While there were reports that she has quit acting, the actress clarified, “It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING. I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready.”

