PHOTO: Anita Hassanandani rings in the New Year 2020 with husband Rohit Reddy & we are all hearts for them

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy rang in the New Year 2020 in Bangkok. Check out their latest picture.

We have now officially entered the New Year 2020 and of course, the celebrations haven’t stopped yet! Just like others, the TV celebs also rang in the New Year with a blast. While some of them decided to spend quality time with their family members and friends, a few others jetted off to exotic places for enjoying their holidays there. and her husband Rohit Reddy have also headed to Bangkok for the same and are enjoying there to the fullest.

The lovely couple has also been treating their fans with numerous pictures from their Bangkok vacay which are sure to give us major travel goals. Rohit has recently shared a picture with Anita on his Instagram handle and their PDA is simply adorable. Anita looks stunning in an all – black dress while Rohit, on the other hand, looks suave in a white t – shirt and black jacket.

Check out the latest picture of Anita and her husband Rohit below:

Well, it seems like the lovely couple’s first day of the New Year went quite well. On the professional front, Anita Hassanandani has acted in some amazing TV shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3. A few months back, the pretty actress and Rohit also took part in the popular reality show Nach Baliye 9 in which the two of them were among the top notch finalists. Although they could not lift the trophy, the lovely couple was still able to win the hearts of the audiences through their wonderful chemistry.

