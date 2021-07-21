PHOTO: Anita Hassanandani shares the secret connection of her baby Aaravv with her brand new car

The new mommy of the television industry, is elated beyond words as she and her hubby have recently bought a new luxury car. The actress is married to her long-term boyfriend Rohit Reddy and became the mother of a baby boy in February 2021. She is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos with her baby. The actress has recently shared a picture of her new luxury and its special connection with her baby.

The actress has shared pictures of the car along with her husband on social media. She has also shared the last four digits of the number plate. It is interesting to know that the number plate is connected to her son. The last four digits of the number plate are the birthdate of her baby Aaravv. She wrote in the photo, “@aaravvreddy s birthday Most excited bout this @rohitreddy”

See photos here-

Anita Hassanandani came to the limelight some days back when she shared that she has taken a break from work and will be focusing on the care of her baby. The actress cleared the rumor that it is not a permanent break and she will work after some time. At present, she is enjoying the time with her son and hubby. She often shares pictures and funny videos with her hubby. A few days back she shared a picture with Rohit Reddy from the year they had met. She wrote the caption, ‘Aaj phir tumpe pyaar aaya hai. Throwback to the year we met I love you.’

Also read- Anita Hassanandani says she loves playing with her son Aaravv; Shares a cute VIDEO