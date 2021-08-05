PHOTO: Asim Riaz shares the poster of his upcoming song ‘Bigg Boss’ to drop on 8th August

The Bigg Boss 13 fame model Asim Riaz has become highly popular on social media owing to his back-to-back rap songs. He has been part of numerous music videos post his stint in the reality show. He came into the limelight in the show for his frequent fights with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla as well as his romantic chemistry with Himanshi Khurana. Now amid news of the release of Bigg Boss OTT on 8th August, he has also shared about the release of his new rap song Bigg Boss will happen on the same date.

Asim Riaz took to his social media handle to share the poster of his upcoming rap song. He has released numerous rap songs over the last few months. The new song will be clashing with the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT. He shared in the caption, “#BIGBOSS This Sunday 8th August, Get Ready Asim Squad for the new banger #AsimRiaz #AsimSquad #bigboss #rapsong”

Prior to this rap song, he had released Sky High, which was liked by his fans. The song also features his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. The actress has also shared video of her wearing an inflatable sumo suit as she danced on Asim’s rap song. She shared in the caption, “What people think I do ........ what I’m actually doing.”