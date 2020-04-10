PHOTO: BFFs Rashami Desai & Devoleena Bhattacharjee catch up on a video call along with their furry friends

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai have recently caught up with each other through a video call amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Check out Rashami Desai's Instagram post.

It has been a long time since Bigg Boss 13 went off-air but the gossips and controversies related to the show continue to grab attention all the time. Among other things, ardent fans of the reality show definitely miss seeing BFFs and Devoleena Bhattacharjee together. Both of them maintained a great bond with each other which is continuing even now after the show’s end. The ladies have been constantly keeping in touch with each other amid the lockdown period.

Devo, as she is fondly called by her fans and Rashami have recently caught up on a video call a snapshot of which the latter has now shared on her Instagram handle. Jeevita Oberoi who happens to be a close friend of the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is also seen chatting with the two of them. What has caught our attention is that both Devoleena, Jeevita and Rashami are seen holding their pet dogs during the conversation. It almost seems like they are making their furry friends converse with each other too!

Meanwhile, check out Rashami Desai's post below:

Talking about Bigg Boss 13, Rashami emerged to become one of the top finalists of the controversial now. However, as we all know Devoleena had to quit the show midway because of her serious back injury. The actress recently landed herself in trouble when she commented on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry in their recently released music video, Bhula Dunga. She said that Shehnaaz appeared younger than Sidharth in the video. This did not go well with #SidNaaz fans who trolled her on social media. However, the actress was quick to respond to the same and slammed the trolls with befitting replies.

