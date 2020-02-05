PHOTO: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a complete bundle of happiness as she poses for the camera

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks happy and content. Check out the picture.

The very talented Dahiya is currently one of the most popular and beautiful actresses of the Indian television industry. Most of us remember her as Dr. Ishita aka Ishi Maa from the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka still enjoys a huge fan following all over the country owing to her brilliant acting prowess in all her shows. The stunning beauty is married to Vivek Dahiya who was coincidentally her co – star too from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka often shares bits and pieces related to her life in the form of candid or throwback pictures and videos on social media. Recently, the actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks quite happy and content. She is seen wearing a pink top teamed up with a pair of printed blue palazzos and skin coloured heels as she poses for the camera. Divyanka is seen posing in front of a fruit cart in the picture.

Check out the latest picture of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya below:

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the show Yeh hai Mohabbatein in which she was paired up opposite . The show gained widespread popularity and received tremendous response from the audiences. Many of the fans were disheartened when it suddenly went off air sometime back. Divyanka, however, continues to rule the hearts of her fans and as a matter of fact, her fan following is still on the rise!

Credits :Instagram

