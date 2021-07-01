PHOTO: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya does not want the day to end as she enjoys beach date with Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya enjoys a lovely date with hubby Vivek Dahiya by the beach as they go out together for the first time after her return from Cape Town.

The actress is married to the TV actor Vivek Dahiya and the couple has been in the marital bliss for the last six years. A few months back, the actress has participated in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, for which she had to travel to Cape Town for shooting. The actress has returned home a few days back and now she is spending time with her loving husband. She shared a glimpse of their beautiful date on her social media.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shares a great bond with hubby Vivek Dahiya. They love going out on romantic dates and spending quality time together. The actress has recently shared a beautiful picture of herself and her hubby on a beach. The cloudy weather adds the perfect ambiance for the couple’s date. The actress has worn a lovely pink dress and Vivek Dahiya has worn a casual floral shirt with blue trousers. Divyanka shared on her social media, “O Saathi re, Din doobe na!”

See post here-

It was the first time when the actress had been away from her husband for a long time due to the show KKK11. She missed him tremendously in Cape Town and often shared posts on her social media with captions like “aj phir tum pe pyaar aaya hai...Behadd aur Beshumaar aaya hai!”.

Vivek had also shared an emotional note for her when she was leaving, “Live it up my lady, you’re made for this. Conquer your fears and bask in the glory of your victory. Until then I’m going to sleep on your side of the bed :)”

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Divyanka Tripathi celebrates Pride Month with a serene PIC: Love who you love

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

Share your comment ×