PHOTO: Divyanka Tripathi lights up the internet as she dons a blue gown & flashes an infectious smile

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most talented and highly appreciated actors in the television industry. She made her mark with her fabulous acting in the successful TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which she was paired with the actor . She is vastly followed on social media for her charming looks and distinctive fashion sense. She often shares pictures and videos on her social media handles, from her personal and professional life. The television diva has recently shared pictures of herself, which is winning the hearts of her fans.

The Banoo Mai Teri Dulhann actress is very famous for adding a personal touch to her looks and she is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a blue gown. The actress has worn a cold shoulder maxi gown which is in different shades of blue. She has paired the look with stylish blue studs and brown block heel sandals. She had put on light makeup with red lipstick and has kept her tress open. The wooden structure background has added to the beauty of the picture.

was one of the contestants of the stunt and adventure reality show Khaton Ke Khiladi 11. The show is hosted by the action director Rohit Shetty and the shoot for the show was done in Cape Town, South Africa. The show has started airing and the audience is liking to her see her perform stunts on the show.