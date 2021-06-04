PHOTO: Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh gets her first dose of vaccination for COVID 19

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh shares a picture of her getting the first COVID 19 vaccination dose.

The second wave of Coronavirus has affected a large number of people all over the country. Numerous people and celebrities were affected by the virus. The vaccination has also started across the nation and all people above 45 years of age can take the COVID 19 shot. Among the numerous celebs who took the vaccination shot, one of them is the popular TV actress Deepika Singh. The actress has shared a picture of herself on social media.

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh has shared her picture from a center where she got herself vaccinated. The actress can be seen wearing a simple white t-shirt and brown lowers. The actress is among the numerous actors who got their first dose of vaccination recently, including Parth Samthaan, Ankita Lokhande, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Asha Negi, Himanshi Khurana, and few others. Deepika captioned her post as, “I have been #jabbed”

The actress played the role of Sandhya for 5 years in the popular TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, opposite actor Anas Rashid. Apart from the show, she has been part of Kavach Mahashivratri and a cameo role in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for a promotional video. The actress faced a backlash a few days back as she danced on the streets of Mumbai while the city witnessed heavy rains. The actress had later apologized for her post and said, "I am sad for all those who were affected due to the cyclone and I didn't mean to be insensitive by posing near an uprooted tree. I would not encourage anyone to do something like that."

