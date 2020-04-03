PHOTO: Erica Fernandes turns into a beautiful angel as she wishes to fly away from hate and drama

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes' recent picture proves she wants to fly away from negativity and drama. Take a look.

Erica Fernandes is enjoying her quarantine time just like all of us. She is binge-watching series, exploring her hidden painting talent and honing her culinary skills. To put it simply, the diva is doing all that she cannot usually due to her hectic schedule. And the best part is, Erica is also keeping her fans engaged by sharing glimpses of her social distancing time on social media. Yes, almost every day, the actress shares a picture or two on Instagram with her fandom.

Yesterday was no different. The beautiful actress shared a throwback picture from one of her recent trips. In the photo, Erica is seen posing in front of huge wings and she looks no less than a beautiful angel. Looks like Erica is missing traveling and is somewhat bored of the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown. However, what raised our eyebrows is her caption, which more or less was cryptic. In the caption, she wrote, 'Don’t let anyone’s ignorance, hate, drama, negativity stop you from being the best person you can be.' Well, we're wondering who this post was for? Also, we agree that spreading positivity in these times of distress is a much-needed step.

Take a look at Erica's post here:

Talking about Erica, she is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular love drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan. Fans love #AnuPre's chemistry and are swayed away every time they come onscreen. The show also stars Karan V Grover and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles, and recently took an 8 years leap. What are your thoughts on Erica's post? Who do you think it was for? Let us know in the comment section below.

