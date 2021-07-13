PHOTO: Himanshi Khurana shares a candid shot of beau Asim Riaz from his birthday celebration

Himanshi Khurana shares a candid picture of Asim Riaz as he celebrates his 28th birthday in the company of his close friends and her.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant and popular fitness model Asim Riaz recently celebrated his 28th birthday with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana and some of this friends on 13th July 2021. The actor had a great time at his birthday party as he was surrounded by cakes, balloons, candles and beautiful flowers. The actress Himanshi Khurana shared a picture of the birthday boy from the party, at her social media handle.

She shared a special post for Asim Riaz for his birthday. In the post, he can be seen sitting with a knife as he is ready to cut the cake. He is looking dapper in a brown graphic t-shirt and white jeans. He has also worn a blue bandana on his forehead. There was a beautiful decoration on his birthday, with beautiful candles, flowers, balloons, and lightings. Himanshi Khurana wrote in the post, “Happy Birthday @imrealasim”

She had also shared insta stories in which she and his other friends are seen singing the birthday song for Asim Riaz. Along with Himanshi Khurana and Asim’s friends, he also received numerous wishes from his fan following. They have also trended ‘Happy Birthday Asim Riaz’ hashtag on Twitter.

The actor was delighted to see so much love from his fans. He expressed gratitude towards fans by sharing a screenshot of the #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz trend on Twitter with folded hand and heart emojis.

For the unversed, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met in the show Bigg Boss 13 and they developed feelings for one another. After coming out of the house Asim and Himanshi confirmed their relationship. The couple who is in a long-distance relationship never misses out on celebrating special occasions with each other. They were spotted earlier at the airport today morning, as they were headed for his birthday celebrations.

