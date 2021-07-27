PHOTO: Hina Khan aces gym fashion in white and pale purple athleisure

is one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses in the industry. She has often amazed fans with her power-packed performances and she is also versatile. Right from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she has shown her versatility in the roles which she has picked up. However, apart from this, she is also a fitness freak. The actress always shares her workout videos and encourages fans to adopt a healthy life.

Her athleisure fashion has always been the talk of the town. Today also she shared a photo in white and pale purple athleisure on her Instagram stories. Hina nails the whole getup and looks stunning in no makeup look. She can be seen standing in front of the mirror and posing. She has left her hair open as usual and is smiling. The actress is still coping with her father’s sudden demise. She often shares his pictures on social media. Hina was also trending on Eid when she wore red ethnic-wear. She had shared pictures and left her fans in awe.

On the work front, in May, she had appeared in a song titled 'Patthar Wargi' alongside Tanmay Ssingh. After that, she was seen in the song 'Baarish Ban Jana' along with Shaheer Sheikh. The song was shot in Kashmir and is sung by Stebin Ben & Payal Dev. Apart from this, she has not announced her next project till now.

